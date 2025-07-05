B.R. Ambedkar's teaching career is inspiring: CJI Gavai

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai on Saturday said that as a scholar and expert in various subjects, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's personality was multifaceted, including that of a lawyer, economist, and sociologist.

Along with his invaluable contribution in the field of education, Dr Ambedkar's teaching career was also valuable and inspiring, the CJI said.

CJI Gavai was speaking at a function after unveiling a memorial plaque at the Government Law College to mark the completion of 90 years of the career of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as a professor and principal.

The Chief Justice was also felicitated on this occasion. He was honoured by presenting a certificate of honour on behalf of the Government Law College.

He said: “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's personality was versatile and multifaceted. Being an excellent teacher, his teaching career was also inspiring along with his contributions in various fields. While teaching at the Government Law College, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar started the work of exposing injustice against the weaker sections of the society. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's contribution in the Government of India Act of 1935 was valuable.”

He said the Government Law College has a glorious educational heritage and many jurists have emerged from this college. He expressed his gratitude that the unique work of various committees of the college is also commendable and exemplary.

CJI Gavai also mentioned that it is a matter of pride to be a student of the Government Law College and to be honoured at the college where Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar taught.

Meanwhile, in another function organised by the Bombay High Court to felicitate him, CJI Gavai asserted that it is also necessary to sincerely study every new subject as a student from time to time while facing various challenging situations.

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Alok Aradhe, Justice Dipankar Datta, Justice Prasanna Varale, Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan, Justice Atul Chandurkar and Tejaswini Gavai were present on this occasion. He inaugurated the live streaming system and Wi-Fi service in the Bombay High Court.

CJ Gavai said: "It is important for everyone to focus on working with passion and conscience while working in their field. It is the duty of seniors to inspire the new generation of colleagues with a positive attitude and empower their inherent qualities. Along with this, it is also necessary to maintain a balance between work and office responsibilities. He expressed that the modern facilities newly provided by the High Court will definitely be useful for the citizens."

