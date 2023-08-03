Boys' group flashes at girls in B'luru school; FIR lodged

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (IANS) An FIR has been lodged against a group of boys of a private school here for flashing at girl students of their class, police said on Thursday.

The incident has been reported in Basaveshwaranagar police station limits.

According to police, on learning about it, one of the girl's parents lodged a police complaint.

The eighth standard boys indulged in the obscene act on Tuesday.

The complainant alleged that the accused boys had removed their clothes and behaved indecently with girls and tortured them.

After reaching home, the girl students brought this matter to the notice of their parents.

One of the parents had questioned the management over the incident which had taken place in the English class, and demanded action against the boys and negligence by the school administration.

However, the management ignored the complaint.

The accused boys sitting in the last bench were indulging in lewd acts. The parent also expressed her concern over the use of the Snapchat app by the students.

Concerned with this, the parent of the girl had approached police and registered a FIR on Wednesday.

The police are investigating the matter.

