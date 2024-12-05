Boy injured in stampede at Hyderabad theatre remains critical

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (IANS) The condition of the eight-year-old boy injured in the stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad on Wednesday night during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ remained critical, doctors said on Thursday.

His mother was killed and he was injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads.

The incident occurred when police resorted to lathi charge to control the fans of actor Allu Arjun who had surged forward to see the actor, who had arrived there to attend the premier show.

A woman and her son fainted and were shifted to a hospital. Police personnel had performed CPR on the boy before he was taken to the hospital.

The woman succumbed at a hospital in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased was identified as Revati (39), a resident of Dilsukhnagar area in the city. Her son Sriteja was undergoing treatment.

KIMS Hospital said in a statement on Thursday that the boy was brought in a semi-conscious state. He exhibited low oxygen saturation and irregular breathing, necessitating immediate intubation and ventilation.

“A CT scan of the brain and spine was performed, revealing no significant abnormalities. Although lactic acidosis has improved, the child’s sensorium remains impaired. The condition is still critical, and the patient is currently under intensive care with continuous monitoring as the medical team works to stabilise him,” the hospital said.

The child’s critical condition is believed to be a result of prolonged unresponsiveness, likely causing severe hypoxia and potential lung injury from aspiration or contusions. Prompt CPR provided by bystanders and the police was instrumental in reviving the child, enabling further medical intervention, it added.

Revati had gone to the theatre with her husband Bhaskar, son Sriteja and daughter Sanvi. Her husband and daughter escaped unhurt.

Bhaskar said that they all went to the theatre as his son is a fan of Allu Arjun. He said his wife and children went into the theatre premises when there was a limited number of fans. Once Allu Arjun arrived there, the crowd swelled, resulting in the stampede.

The family has demanded that Allu Arjun should come forward to help the family. They also demanded action against theatre management for negligence.

Meanwhile, Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), Telangana State Committee has demanded immediate arrest of All Arjun for the death of a fan.

PDSU said in a statement that if police failed to book a case and arrest the actor, it would stop screening of the movie in theatres across the state.

