Botpathri attack proves Pakistan abetting terrorism in Kashmir: Army

Srinagar, Oct 25 (IANS) Army said on Friday that the Botpathri attack has proved that Pakistan is abetting terrorism in Kashmir.

“Pakistani terrorists, with a view to disrupting peace and stability in Kashmir, cowardly targeted an Army column in general area Butapathri, Baramulla on 24 October 2024, which was carrying soldiers and local porters,” a defence ministry statement said.

It added that on being fired upon, the alert troops swiftly and resolutely retaliated the fire, forcing the terrorists to retreat leaving behind a weapon and rucksack and escape into dense foliage, exploiting a nala and fading light.

“Regrettably, two brave Indian Army soldiers, one from Anantnag district and the other from Sirsa District succumbed to the injuries sustained during the exchange of fire, thereby making the supreme sacrifice,” it said.

The statement added that the Indian Army salutes the bravery of Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah and Rifleman Jeevan Singh, who despite being hit responded and forced the terrorists to flee, before laying down their lives in this cowardly terrorist attack.

It said that actions by these brave soldiers prevented the terrorists from causing any further damage and demonstrated unwavering courage and commitment to safeguard the National Security and counter the inimical agenda of Pakistan abetted terrorism in Kashmir.

The statement said that their selfless act is a testament to the Indian Army's resolve to safeguard our nation and citizens.

“Alongside the brave soldiers, two Kashmiri porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir resident of Boniyar Tehsil and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary resident of Uri Tehsil also made the ultimate sacrifice, while serving the nation,” it said.

The statement added that it is evident that Pakistani terrorists are, deliberately and unregretfully, targeting Kashmiri locals to evoke fear and terror in Valley, which is progressing towards peace and stability.

“The only ideology these terrorists espouse is of ‘The Reign of Terror in Valley’,” the defence ministry statement said.

It said that the Indian Army pays tribute to these brave soldiers and porters, who laid down their lives while serving the nation and extend heartfelt condolences to their families.

“Indian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all our citizens and will resolutely achieve its efforts to combat terrorism and promote harmony in Kashmir Valley. The sacrifices of these brave Kashmiris and Indian Army soldiers will inspire the future generations to stand against the perpetrators of terror,” concluded the defence ministry statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.