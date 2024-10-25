UP Kabaddi League set for expansion as four new franchises in fray for Season 2

Lucknow, Oct 25 (IANS) After the resounding success of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) 2024 Season 1, the organisers of the League are planning to have four more franchises for the second session. The inaugural season of the UPKL was held in July 2024 at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

A total of eight teams competed fiercely for the championship title, including the Yamuna Warriors, Noida Ninjas, Kashi Kings, Awadh Ramdoot, Brij Stars, Sangam Challengers, Ayodhya Warriors, Ganga Kings of Mirzapur and Lucknow Lions (winner of season 1). Season 2 may see four new franchises as it will help to accommodate more talented players across the state.

Speaking on the same, the organiser of UPKL, Sambhav Jain said, "We are excited to announce that we are planning to introduce four new franchises in the second season of UPKL. This expansion will bring even more competitive spirit and opportunities for players across the state, as we continue to grow the league and the sport of kabaddi."

The first season has emerged as a major hit among kabaddi fans, with the excitement of the matches drawing in a wide audience from all corners of the country and the state of Uttar Pradesh, the organisers informed in a release on Friday. The league saw participation from 120 talented players, with each team consisting of 15 athletes hailing from various regions of Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

"The overwhelming success of the inaugural season of UPKL tells a lot about the passion for kabaddi in Uttar Pradesh. The support from fans across the state and the nation has been incredible, and we are thrilled with the engagement and excitement that this season has brought," said Sambhav Jain.

The UP government played a key role in UPKL's success. The organisers are now planning to launch the second season with four new franchises.

"We are deeply grateful to the Uttar Pradesh government and CM Yogi Adityanath ji for their immense support in making UPKL a reality. Their commitment to promoting sports in the state has been instrumental in the success of the league, and we look forward to continuing this partnership," the organisers added.

Season 1 of UPKL recorded a viewership of 30 million on Sony and Doordarshan (DD) according to data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

