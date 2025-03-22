Bombay HC to hear Disha Salian death case on April 2

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) The Bombay High Court will hear a petition filed by Satish Salian, father of the late Disha Salian, on April 2. The petition seeks the registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and others in connection with Disha’s death. However, Aaditya Thackeray has categorically denied all allegations and claims related to the case.

In his petition, Satish Salian alleges that his daughter hosted a party at her residence on June 8, 2020, which Aaditya Thackeray and actors Sooraj Pancholi and Dino Morea attended.

He claims that there are unanswered questions regarding the circumstances of her death and has requested the court to direct authorities to register an FIR and conduct a thorough investigation.

A copy of the petition has also been served to former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede through the advocate representing Satish Salian.

Wankhede’s lawyer, Advocate Faiz Merchant, has said that his client will submit a detailed affidavit in the High Court, addressing all points raised in the petition and offering clarifications regarding his role in the case.

As part of the legal proceedings, Wankhede is expected to present key evidence collected during his official investigation, specifically related to Rhea Chakraborty and Aaditya Thackeray.

Sources indicate that Wankhede’s affidavit, prepared before the filing of the petition, was circulated in the media and contains serious allegations that could potentially implicate several high-profile individuals.

The court is expected to review the case in light of Satish Salian’s plea, focussing on concerns surrounding the events leading up to Disha’s death. The outcome of the hearing could mark a significant turning point in the case.

Disha Salian, who was a former manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai. At the time, the Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Six days later, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the actor’s death probe, an SIT (Special Investigation Team) was constituted by the Maharashtra government in 2023 to investigate Disha’s death.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has demanded a CBI investigation into Disha Salian’s death. Party legislators have called for a probe into the role of former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, questioning whether undue pressure was exerted on Disha’s family.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.