Bomb threat at Jaipur’s SMS Stadium amid India-Pak tensions

Jaipur, May 8 (IANS) Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium received a bomb threat on Thursday via email. The threat was sent to the Rajasthan State Sports Council, prompting an immediate and large-scale security response.

The threat comes amid the ongoing tension with Pakistan on the border.

Neeraj K. Pawan, President of the Sports Council, confirmed that the threatening email was received at 9.13 a.m.

"The message claimed the stadium would be bombed following the success of 'Operation Sindoor'," he said.

The staff, alarmed after reading the contents, immediately notified the police control room. Following the alert, police officers, the Quick Reaction Team (QRT), and the bomb disposal squad were dispatched to the stadium.

The entire premises were evacuated, and a thorough search operation was launched. So far, no suspicious items have been found in or around the stadium.

High-ranking officials, including Additional Police Commissioner Kunwar Rashtradeep and DCP South Digant Anand, reached the scene to oversee the situation.

The stadium has since been sealed off for security, and a cyber team has been deployed to trace the origin of the threatening email.

This is not the first such incident in the city. On April 3, the Jaipur District Collectorate also received a bomb threat, prompting a search of around 200 rooms. No explosives were found.

Earlier, on February 20, a similar threat was emailed to SMS Medical College, though it was not discovered until two days later when the message was opened by college officials. That, too, turned out to be a false alarm.

On October 4 last year, Jaipur International Airport, along with over 100 airports across the country, received coordinated bomb threats. In that case, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received an email stating, “We compete alone with the most powerful countries in the world. Everywhere will be boom…boom…boom.” Investigations at the time revealed no credible threat.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the latest threat to SMS Stadium, and security has been tightened across the city.

