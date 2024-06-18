Bomb scare at state-run hospital, university in Kolkata

Kolkata, June 18 (IANS) Kolkata Police started an investigation after a state-run hospital and a prime university in the state capital received threat emails on Tuesday claiming that timer-operated bombs were planted there.

As per the official information available, the authorities of the two institutions, which received such bomb-scare emails are state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in South Kolkata and Rabindra Bharati University in the northern outskirts of the city.

A city police official said that a private university in the city has also received a similar bomb-scare email.

Sources said that on being informed the cops, including personnel from the bomb disposal squad and the sniffer dogs, reached the places where such email threats were received.

Till the latest information available, nothing suspicious has been detected and the police suspect that probably such emails were hoaxes. However, based on the email address from which the emails were sent, the cybercrime division of the city police has begun the process of identifying the IP address and then identifying and locating the sender.

