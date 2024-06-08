Boman Irani pulls off role reversal at Mumbai airport, 'shoots' paparazzi

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani, who was recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’, was seen at the Mumbai International Airport on Saturday where he engaged in a role reversal of sorts with the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared the video of the delightful twist as he turned the tables and became the cameraman himself. The unexpected video shows Boman engaging with the paparazzi, playfully filming them instead of posing for photos.

Caught off guard by his good humour, the paps can't help but chuckle. Boman asked the paparazzi to turn around and step into the light for a better click.

On the work front, Boman Irani is gearing up for his directorial debut with ‘The Mehta Boys’. The actor has worn multiple hats for the project, as he serves as director, writer, and producer.

The film, co-written by Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris, stars Boman Irani himself alongside Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhary. ‘The Mehta Boys’ is set to release on Prime Video.

