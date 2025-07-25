War 2 Trailer: Kiara Advani Role, Shah Rukh Khan Cameo, VFX Blunders, and More!

The trailer of Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 had opened to middling reviews from neutral fans. Sure, fans of both the actors have lapped up the trailer and are waiting with bated breath to see them face off on the big screen, but those audiences who were waiting for an exciting trailer to amp up expectations were a little bit disappointed with the output.

However, Yash Raj Films has consistently released their trailers, particularly for their spy thrillers, with minimal spoilers. Even the trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan revealed very little about the plot, and even though the stunts are too over the top, War 2's buzz might just survive the negative VFX claims that are being made by fans.

War 2 Trailer: Kiara Advani's Character Sparks Huge Interest

One of the biggest talking points after the end of the trailer was this: Did Hrithik Roshan's Kabir turn so bad that there is no coming back for him? The trailer featured a shot that showed Ashutosh Rana's Col. Luthra spitting at Kabir. This shot makes it clear that Kabir will eventually kill Luthra. But why did Colonel Luthra have to die? It seems like an intriguing subplot.

Although Kiara Advani generated significant buzz with her two-second bikini shot from the teaser, she appears to have a prominent role similar to Deepika Padukone's in Pathaan. Also, Kiara was shown as a field agent operating in disguise, and with one close look at her uniform, it will become evident that she is the daughter of Colonel Luthra.

There is surely a revenge angle that Ayan Mukherji plans with both Hrithik and Kiara, with Luthra getting killed by Hrithik's Kabir, and Kiara eyeing revenge and needing answers. Since the buzz around War 2 began, rumors have circulated about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan making a cameo.

Shah Rukh Khan's Surprise Cameo in War 2?

As of now, there is no official confirmation of SRK's making a cameo in War 2. However, it is uncertain whether Ayan Mukherji and YRF will choose to keep Shah Rukh Khan's cameo a complete surprise to astonish fans when the film is released. It's also important to note that YRF's plans to continue with the spy universe depend on War 2's success.

So, there is a high chance of Pathaan making an appearance, but the chances of that happening seem less at the moment. If not a cameo, even the mere presence of the word "Pathaan" is bound to erupt audiences in the theaters, and the makers will look to utilize this one way or the other.

Also, YRF has continued its reputation of producing over-the-top stunt sequences with their lead actors, and as a result, making the overall VFX look outdated. Ever since the War 2 teaser dropped, fans have been complaining about how bland the visual effects are looking, and the same appeared to be the case with the trailer as well.

With only 20 days until the film's release, War 2 makers can do little to fix this. Fans can only hope the drama and plot make up for the VFX.