War 2 Post Credit Scene: Alia Bhatt or Sharvari Wagh, Who is the Little Girl with Bobby Deol?

The post-credits scene from Yash Raj Films' spy thriller War 2 is one of the most captivating bits. It occurs after all the events have concluded. Franchise films typically excel when they feature numerous callbacks to previous spy movies.

War 2 has many easter eggs sprinkled throughout the film's duration, and one of the highlights of the movie turned out to be Hrithik's subtle ode to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Hrithik discussed his character's journey in the film as the end credits rolled. Kintsugi is a term that was previously used by Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the cracks with lacquer mixed with gold, silver, or platinum. It's not just a repair technique, but it's also the philosophy that embraces the beauty of imperfection and the idea that breakage and repair are part of an object's history.

War 2 would have been better received if it had referenced Pathaan and Shah Rukh more, even if it was a minor callback. In one of the film's much-talked-about post-credit scenes, Bobby Deol could be seen training a young girl and explaining the definition of Alpha.

Now, the internet is buzzing with theories about who the little kid is—is it going to Alia Bhatt or Sharvari Wagh? Alpha is all set to hit the screens worldwide this December, and considering Alia's star power, the actress will most likely play a mentor to Sharvari's character. The young kid shown in War 2's post-credit scene has to be Sharvari Wagh, who ends up fighting against her dad in Bobby Deol.

As she cannot do it alone, she could be taking help from Alia's character. If YRF can have a Pathaan, Tiger, or Kabir cameo in Alpha, it could explode and give a giant boost to the spy franchise's future.