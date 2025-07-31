War 2 Aavan Jaavan: Kiara Advani’s Glam Show Compared to Deepika's Besharam Rang

The highly anticipated love song between Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani from War 2, Aavan Jaavan, is here, and fans are already in love with the soothing tunes from Pritam Chakraborty. Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi took care of the vocals, and the song features picturesque locations, typical of Yash Raj Films' Spy universe.

If there is one thing that the War 2 teaser became immensely famous for besides the Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR clash, it's Kiara Advani's drop-dead gorgeous look in a two-piece bikini. Aavan Jaavan captures this further, and Kiara's glam look has been receiving widespread praise from movie fans.

The song has garnered over 2 million views on various platforms, and the chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara has gained significant attention. With this song, the expectations have further increased on War2, which is all set to release worldwide on August 14th.

Aavan Jaavan Song: Kiara Advani's Mesmerising Avatar Till Date

YRF's spy universe films follow a typical template, and fans can't help but observe the similarities between Aavan Jaavan from War 2 and Besharam Rang in Pathaan. From the trailer, fans had already decoded that Kiara is the daughter of Colonel Sunil Luthra (played by Asutosh Rana), who appeared in War and Pathaan. Now, it can also be decoded that Col. Luthra will be killed in War 2, possibly by Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara might just be putting up an act of falling in love with Hrithik's Kabir to find out the reason behind her father's death.

Even in Pathaan, Deepika's character had multiple layers, and hence, the comparisons are inevitable. While the majority of the fans opined that Kiara Advani held her own in the song, others can't help but compare her to Deepika Padukone.

One user wrote, "Sounds like her (Deepika Padukone), too." Another fan commented, "Deepika lite version." Kiara and Deepika's identical face cuts made fans ponder over how similar the duo actually are. Overall, Aavan Jaavan has garnered significant praise, and Kiara Advani is attracting attention with her glamour as Yash Raj Films prepares for the release of War 2 in a few weeks.