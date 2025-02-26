Shah Rukh Khan Set to Vacate Mannat Soon: Here’s Why

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, a Grade III heritage structure, is set for major renovation and extension work. As a result, the Bollywood superstar and his family will be moving out temporarily.

Starting this May, fans and tourists who gather daily outside Mannat hoping to catch a glimpse of SRK will instead see construction workers as work begins on the property’s annexe. The renovation is expected to take around two years to complete.

During this period, Shah Rukh Khan and his family will relocate to Pali Hill, Bandra, where the actor has leased four floors in a luxury apartment complex developed by film producer Vashu Bhagnani. According to sources, Red Chillies Entertainment recently signed a leave and license agreement with Bhagnani’s children, actor Jackky Bhagnani and producer Deepshika Deshmukh, who co-own the high-end residential property, Puja Casa.

Each floor of the new residence houses a separate apartment. While the space may not match the grandeur of Mannat, it is reportedly sufficient to accommodate SRK’s security team and other staff.

As per the agreement, the Bollywood superstar will pay a monthly rent of ₹24 lakh for the four floors. The temporary move marks a significant transition for the Khan family as work begins on enhancing their beloved residence.