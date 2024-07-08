Riteish Deshmukh to debut in OTT with Pill

Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh is all set to make his OTT debut with the crime thriller Pill alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. He shared his views on this new project, which will be released on July 12th on Jio Cinema with DNA India. The actor compared his experience with his cinema debut, 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' with 'Pill'.

Following his Bollywood debut in 2003 with 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', Riteish Deshmukh became a prominent figure in Bollywood and Marathi cinema for many years. Now, he's making a significant shift to OTT with 'Pill', where he collaborates with Kareena Kapoor. Prior to its release, the actor eagerly discussed his thoughts on the series in a recent interview.

"I didn't know what I was doing," says Riteish Deshmukh:

Riteish Deshmukh is all geared up to release his OTT crime thriller, stating, "Bahut time se mujhe OTT mein debut karna tha, but I was not getting the right script and subject. Then Ronnie (Screwala, producer) sir and Raj (Kumar Gupta, director) came together and formed a terrific duo. 'Pill' is a clutter-breaker show."

He also recalled on his debut in Bollywood. Describing the difference between his Bollywood and OTT debuts, he said, "Jab uss waqt Maine debut kiya tha, mujhe nahi pata tha ki main kya kar raha hu (Back then, I didn't know what I was doing). It was just a burst of energy; we did what we had to do. Ab jo debut ho raha hai comes with a certain type of experience." The actor expresses confidence in his current work, adding, "Probably I'm better at my craft than earlier. And more understanding of every aspect of filmmaking."

In his conversation with DNA India, he praised the OTT platform, saying, "It will stay forever," and elaborated, "I think the OTT format will endure, maybe forever. Yahaan par aapko content banane par aur chhoot milti hai. You don't need to rush things. Bahut baar jab hum filmein banate hain, toh we discuss first cut kitna lamba hai. 1st half kitna hai, 2nd half kitna hai. If it's too long, 'okay toh 10 mins udda do, but kya edit karna hai, story edit karna hai ki koi lag nikal rahe ho (Here you get more freedom in content creation. You don't need to rush things. Many times, when we make films, we discuss how long the first cut is. How much is the 1st half, how much is the 2nd half? If it's too long, 'okay, then cut 10 minutes'. But what do I need to edit? Do I need to edit the story, or is anything lagging.)". But OTT mein you can give that time, woh darr nahi hai. Even actors are getting good work, makers are realizing the worth of talents."