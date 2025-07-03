Ramayana Movie Teaser: Watch Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Faceoff

If there is one movie that's been highly anticipated by the entire country just for how revered the story is, it's director Nitish Tiwary's Ramayana. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Raavan, Ramayana's first part will release on Diwali next year.

The filmmakers made the decision to unveil the first glimpse minutes ago, and the movie's development is truly captivating. The 3-minute-long teaser talked about the war for Dharma that Lord Rama waged and won against Ravana. The director teased Ranbir Kapoor's appearance as Rama by showing glimpses of his costume without fully revealing it.

The same is the case with Yash's Ravana. Yash will definitely look fierce, and casting him in this role is a perfect choice. As months pass, the makers will release the respective first looks of both their characters. The whole glimpse solely focused on showing Rama vs. Ravana, and Sai Pallavi's Sita is yet to be shown.

The makers have also confirmed that Sunny Deol will essay Lord Hanuman's role, and Ravie Duby will portray Lakshmana. The music for the film is being scored by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Ramayana, once it releases, will surely be a global phenomenon, and the glimpse is proof of that.

You can watch the same here: