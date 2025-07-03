Ramayan Movie: Who is Ravie Dubey? Everything to Know About the Actor Playing Lakshmana

The teaser for Nitish Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, a retelling of the beloved and revered epic across the country, has finally been released. AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer's score, which tells a story in itself, was one of the teaser's many highlights. Fans quickly fell in love with director Nitish Tiwari's vision for the project, and judging from the glimpse, Ramayana is poised to become one of the most cherished films in Indian cinema for years to come.

The Ramayana's first part will be released in theaters for Diwali 2024, and the second part will be out in 2027. Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshmana, is the only actor in the movie's star cast who stood out in the entire glimpse.

Let's find out who Ravie Dubey is and about his work in Hindi cinema and Television.

Ramayana Movie: Everything to know about actor Ravie Dubey

Ravie Dubey might be a fresh face in cinema, but he is quite a well-known personality on TV, especially Hindi television. Ravie started his career as a model and got his first big break with the Saas Bina Sasural serial from Sony Entertainment. He essayed the lead role of Tej Prakash Chaturvedi in the movie, and since its release, Ravie hasn't looked back.

This serial had also landed Ravie Dubey his first work in Bollywood, as he signed for a film named U R My Jaan. After Saas Bina Sasural, Ravie Dubey went on to participate in multiple TV shows produced by Sony Entertainment and thus became a household name. Another milestone moment in Ravie's career has to be his appearance on the reality TV show Nach Baliye.

It is on this show that Ravie Dubey met the love of his life, Sargun Mehta, and the duo ended up getting married to each other in 2014. Sargun is also a renowned actress who predominantly works in Punjabi Television and movies.

Coming to Ravie, his career took another turn when he was given the opportunity to host TV shows, and it started with India's Dancing Superstar on Star Plus Television. His work in Television had kept him so occupied and busy that he couldn't really find time to showcase his acting prowess in films.

But, alongside his wife, Sargun, Ravie Dubey launched his production venture, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and produced several Punjabi films. After more than a decade in the entertainment industry, Ravie Dubey's big break in the movies will surely come with Ramayana, where he is all set to take audiences on a devotional ride with his portrayal of Lakshmana.

Even though his look isn't revealed in the glimpse, the same can happen in the months to come.