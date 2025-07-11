Alia Bhatt’s Ex-Assistant Vedika Shetty Leaked Confidential Info to US National

Days after Alia Bhatt’s assistant Vedika Shetty was arrested for siphoning off ₹77 lakh from the actress’s bank account, the ongoing police investigation has uncovered further shocking details.

It has emerged that Shetty leaked confidential information related to Alia Bhatt’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, to a U.S. national.

According to Juhu Police, Shetty worked with Alia Bhatt from 2021 to 2024. In December 2023, she came into contact with a U.S.-based individual identified as Shivsai Teja. Investigators say Shetty then began sharing sensitive information about the production house with him via WhatsApp, completely deceiving Soni Razdan, director of Eternal Sunshine and Alia Bhatt’s mother.

The scam came to light in January 2024, when Shetty sent Alia an invoice for an event-related expense. Suspicious about the amount, Alia called the contact number listed on the bill, only to find it belonged to Shetty’s friend. This prompted her to order a full audit of her bank accounts, which revealed financial irregularities.

The investigation showed that Shetty had transferred large sums of money from Alia Bhatt’s account to multiple individuals and companies. She also made purchases worth ₹4.36 lakh in the name of the production house, but had the goods delivered to unrelated addresses.

Upon discovering the fraud, Soni Razdan filed a police complaint against Shetty. After the complaint was lodged, Shetty went underground, changing locations across Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Maharashtra before she was finally arrested in Bengaluru.