Alia Bhatt Loses 77 Lakh: Assistant Arrested

Juhu police officials arrested Vedika Prakash Shetty, Alia Bhatt's former personal assistant, earlier due to forgery. According to reports, Vedika embezzled a total of Rs. 77 lakhs from Alia Bhatt's production house, Sunshine Productions. In addition to this, the police accused Vedika of embezzling funds from Alia's accounts.

The police have finally arrested the accused, but they are still conducting the investigation. It's been reported that Vedika made fake bills to loot more than Rs.75 lakhs worth of money. Amid all this, the actress is maintaining silence and is yet to make any statement.

Multiple reports also indicate that Alia Bhatt's mother has issued a complaint to the police regarding Vedika. In recent times, this has been one of the rare cases where a celebrity's personal assistant has cheated them out of money. For celebrities in Bollywood or any industry, having a loyal team around them is extremely important; this is one reason many actors and actresses keep the same team for most of their careers. It's the trust they had built that made them not leave the person.

At the same time, it's also intriguing to note that film celebs are also vulnerable to such fraud, and if one doesn't have a trusted member as part of the team, such cases are bound to happen. Alia Bhatt might be waiting for the investigation to be fully done before issuing an official statement.