Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha Wins the Hearts of Netizens

Bollywood’s favorite couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening with their adorable daughter, Raha Kapoor, as they left for a New Year’s getaway. The family’s heartwarming moments were captured in paparazzi videos circulating on social media, showing the couple’s playful and charming little one.

Raha, cradled in Alia’s arms, stole the spotlight with her sweet gestures. The little one charmed everyone by blowing flying kisses and saying "bye" to the photographers, bringing smiles to her parents' faces. Alia and Ranbir couldn’t hide their joy as they watched their daughter’s delightful interaction with the paparazzi.

Alia looked chic in a white shirt layered over a matching top, paired with pants and shoes. Ranbir kept it casual in a blue shirt, denim, and shoes. Baby Raha was simply adorable in an all-white outfit with matching shoes. The family was joined at the airport by Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt, making it a cozy family outing.

At the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch, little Raha became the center of attention. She won hearts with her playful antics, blowing kisses and waving at the photographers. Her cuteness continued to captivate everyone as she greeted people and spread joy.

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir are set to star together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War, alongside Vicky Kaushal. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this star-studded trio on screen.

It’s clear that the Kapoor family’s moments, especially Raha’s adorable gestures, are winning everyone’s hearts.