Actor Veer Pahariya: Girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Net Worth 2025, Brother Shikhar, Sara Ali Khan Rumors, and More!

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ignited the internet with her latest photoshoot featuring AP Dhillon, coinciding with the release of their new song, Thodi Si Daaru. Everyone was talking about Tara's chemistry with AP Dhillon as the song quickly went viral. Music lovers can't stop listening to Thodi Si Daaru on Youtube.

Celebrating the success of their song, Tara did a photoshoot with AP Dhillon and posted the photos on Instagram with the lines "Tu Hi Ae Chann, Meri Raat Ae Tu." One comment sparked widespread rumors amongst fans, and that was from Veer Pahariya, the actor who made his debut in Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Veer's comment read, "My star," and Tara immediately replied, "Mine." This heartwarming interaction was enough for fans to speculate about their relationship, and even though the couple didn't make it official, their real-life romance is all but confirmed. Now, let's take a look at more details about the talented actor Veer Pahariya.

Before making his debut in Sky Force, Veer's name was already circulating in Bollywood due to rumors of his long-term relationship with actress Sara Ali Khan. The duo's photos from parties went viral, and even though they broke up amicably, reports of them kept circulating on social media.

Veer Pahariya Education and Family Details

Notably, Veer Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He was born on February 1st, 1995 to businessman Sanjay Pahadia and owner of Sobo films Smriti Shinde. Despite their separation years ago, Sanjay and Smriti co-parented Veer and his brother Shikhar.

Shikhar Pahariya is currently dating actress Janhvi Kapoor, and they have made their relationship official; meanwhile, Veer may also be following in his brother's footsteps by making his love story with Tara Sutaria Instagram official.

Regarding Veer's education, he attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He acquired a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Financial Management from an unspecified university. Regent's University, London. Even with a strong academic resume to his name, Veer always had an inclination towards fine arts and kept pursuing theater, music, and more in his college days. This passion was what led him towards acting. Veer Pahariya also had a Youtube channel focused on pop music.

What's even more intriguing to note is Veer also became successful as an entrepreneur alongside his brother, Shikhar Pahariya. The duo founded Indiawyn Gaming Private Limited. Veer was the co-founder of this company, which played a crucial role in the gaming information space.

Veer Pahariya Net Worth, Film Career, and More

After deciding to get into the Hindi film industry, Veer started out as an assistant director while giving auditions for other movies. Veer's talent and dedication to his craft impressed Maddock Films' owner, Dinesh Vijan. Dinesh spotted Veer working on the sets of Bhediya and gave him an opportunity in Sky Force.

Despite Sky Force not becoming a huge blockbuster, everyone praised Veer's performance. After a solid start to his career, Veer Pahariya is now looking for scripts that will enhance his acting skills and help him establish a mark in Bollywood. If reports are to be believed, Veer Pahariya received Rs.50 lakhs for Sky Force, and his exact net worth can be made available once he starts grabbing more opportunities and becomes a household name across the country.