Aamir Khan Getting Married to Girlfriend Gauri Spratt? Sitaare Zameen Par Premiere Sparks Interest

Aamir Khan will be back on the silver screen after quite a long time, with Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, decided to quit acting at one point before getting excited by the idea of Sitaare Zameen Par, whose trailer sent the internet into a frenzy.

Bollywood fans have been waiting for Aamir Khan's comeback for long, and the actor has promised to deliver them a soulful blockbuster this June 20th. The premiere for Sitaare Zameen Par took place a couple of days ago, and Aamir Khan's girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, turned out to be the highlight of the evening.

Aamir Khan to Marry Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Attended by friends and colleagues from the film industry, this could be considered Aamir Khan making it official with Gauri to his industry colleagues. Even though he did announce the same during his birthday a few months ago, where he introduced Gauri Spratt to Shah Rukh and Salman, his two dearest colleagues, the Sitaare Zameen Par premiere was where the world saw how good Aamir and Gauri were looking as a pair.

Gauri Spratt is not at all connected to Bollywood, and she used to live in Bengaluru before moving to Mumbai. According to multiple tabloids, Gauri has a 6-year-old son, who lives with her.

With a few days to go for Sitaare Zameen Par's release, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt might be seen together at multiple functions going forward, and if there is one question that fans of the couple ask, it's this: Will Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt get married?

Aamir had given clarity to this question during his birthday celebrations, where he said that he was unsure that marriage would give him peace at 60. However, it's interesting to note that the Bollywood actor also stressed that he was open to the idea, and with the couple turning heads at multiple promotional events for Sitaare Zameen Par, this question will keep popping up on the internet going forward.