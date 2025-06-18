Uttarakhand Public Service Commission: UKPSC 2025 Admit Cards Out Today, Prelims on June 29
UKPSC Upper PCS 2025 Admit Cards To Be Out Today, June 18
UKPSC Upper PCS 2025 Prelims on June 29
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the Upper PCS Preliminary Exam 2025 admit cards today, June 18. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website — psc.uk.gov.in — once they are available.
Exam Details:
Exam Name: Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims 2025 (Upper PCS)
Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025
Mode: Offline
Shifts:
Shift 1 (10 AM – 12 Noon): General Studies
Shift 2 (2 PM – 4 PM): General Aptitude
Exam Centres: Across 24 cities in 13 districts of Uttarakhand
Steps To Download UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2025:
Visit psc.uk.gov.in
Click on the link for Upper PCS 2025 Admit Card
Log in with your registered credentials
Download and print your admit card
Vacancy Breakdown:
UKPSC is filling 123 posts in 24 different departments. Some key vacancies include:
Deputy Collector – 3 posts (Personnel and Vigilance Dept.)
Superintendent of Police – 7 posts (Home Dept.)
Finance Officer / Treasury Officer – 10 posts
Assistant Director / Audit Officer – 6 posts
Deputy Registrar (Category-2) – 12 posts
Assistant Commissioner, State Tax – 13 posts
State Tax Officer – 17 posts
Assistant Municipal Commissioner / Executive Officer – 7 posts
Works Officer (Panchayati Raj Dept.) – 2 posts
Deputy Education Officer / Staff Officer / Law Officer – 15 posts
District Social Welfare Officer – 2 posts
The online application process began on May 7, 2025.
Special Facility for Differently Abled Candidates:
Candidates who require a scribe can apply for the facility by sending a representation via post to the UKPSC office in Haridwar by June 23.