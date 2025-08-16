Aamir Khan Coolie Cameo: SRK Got Lucky? Fans Go Wild!

Before the release, Aamir Khan's cameo as a Bollywood legend was one of the most talked about aspects of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. Known as the industry's perfectionist, Aamir Khan was offered by multiple filmmakers over the years to do cameo roles in their movies, but the actor refused.

Aamir always believed that he would do roles that play a crucial role in proceedings if at all he is ever going to do a cameo in a reputed film. So, when he finally said yes to Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, expectations skyrocketed, and people were hoping that it would touch the likes of Suriya's role as Rolex in Vikram.

But the end product didn't match the expectations set by the audiences. Aamir Khan's cameo in Coolie received significant criticism online due to its lack of story significance. Fans believe that there is no need for Aamir Khan's role in Coolie. In reality, Aamir admitted that he didn't pay much attention to the director's explanations about his role, choosing to accept it simply because it was a Rajinikanth film.

This strategy backfired big time, as fans are left scratching their heads over what a stalwart like Aamir Khan is trying to do by wearing shorts and killing people for fun without any reason. If one relies solely on logic, it would be wiser to avoid seeing Coolie in theaters.

Coolie is successful mainly due to Rajni's swagger, and netizens now claim that Aamir's contemporary, Shah Rukh Khan, avoided facing backlash. There were initial reports of Lokesh approaching Bollywood Baadshah for the role, and he apparently rejected the same. Now, netizens feel that SRK made the right call amid the backlash that Aamir is facing.

Despite facing online criticism and trolls, Coolie continues to generate substantial revenue at the box office.