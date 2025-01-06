Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan becomes co-owner of European T20 Premier League

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has joined forces with the ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League, a privately-owned franchise tournament in partnership with three member cricket nations – Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands - by investing in the property as a co-owner.

The ETPL is set to get underway from July 15 to August 3 and will feature the best of talent from the three nations rubbing shoulders with world-class players from across the world in true European style.

Speaking about his investment in the European T20 Premier League, Abhishek said, "Cricket is not just a sport; it’s a unifying force that transcends boundaries. The ETPL is the ideal platform to showcase cricket’s growing global appeal. With cricket being included in the 2028 Olympics, its popularity will further surge. I’m humbled and excited about this unique collaboration between the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands. I am dedicated to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the ETPL becomes a resounding success, bringing cricket closer to millions across Europe. This is just the beginning. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and let the games begin.”

The league’s development has been spearheaded by an interim working group comprising representatives from the participating cricket boards, alongside strategic partner, Rules Sport Tech, on behalf of the funding partners. This working group is tasked with steering key decision-making processes and overseeing the establishment and resourcing of a dedicated administrative entity to manage the tournament.

Warren Deutrom, CEO of Cricket Ireland and chair of the ETPL, welcomed Abhishek’s involvement, "His deep passion for sports and entrepreneurial acumen add tremendous value to our vision of elevating the status and profile of European cricket. With ICC’s support, Abhishek’s commitment to our shared vision, alongside the exceptional expertise brought to the tournament by Saurav, Priyanka and Dhiraj from Rules Sport Tech, we believe we can create a cricket experience that elevates the game, inspires young talent, and provides a tremendous platform for European cricket on the global cricketing stage."

Saurav Banerjee, Director, ETPL, highlighted the region’s potential, "Cricket, the second most-watched sport globally, is gaining significant momentum in Europe. With 34 out of 108 ICC members from this region, we aim to make cricket a major sport here, building a legacy that players, fans, and stakeholders can proudly celebrate. This would not have been possible without the support of Cricket Ireland, who have been tirelessly working with us over the last year to make this happen. We also look forward to working closely with Abhishek, whose commitment to sports and active involvement has been truly inspiring."

A formal launch event for the ETPL will be held in due course to unveil key franchise and fan information, including franchise ownership, names and brands – and details about the players draft.

Priyanka Kaul, Director, ETPL, added, "Starting with six teams — Dublin, Belfast, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Edinburgh, and Glasgow - and with prominent media partners ensuring extensive coverage, the tournament will reach audiences worldwide, with Europe, India, Australia, England, being some of the key markets. Abhishek’s deep passion for sports and enthusiasm in this initiative have been invaluable. We look forward to continuing this exciting collaboration with him on this journey."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.