Bokaro shuts down over youth’s death in lathicharge, protests erupt across city

Bokaro, April 4 (IANS) Tension gripped Bokaro on Friday after a youth died and several others were injured in a lathicharge on displaced individuals protesting for jobs at the Bokaro Steel Plant on Thursday evening.

In response, widespread protests broke out across the city on Friday. Several political parties, including the AJSU Party and Jharkhand Loktantrik Kranti Morcha, along with displaced persons' organisations, called for a bandh, which saw a significant impact from early morning.

Leaders such as Bokaro Congress MLA Shwettaa Singh and Dumri MLA Jairam Mahato joined protesters on the streets. Road blockades were reported at multiple locations, and most shops in the city remained shut.

The displaced individuals -- whose land was acquired for the construction of the Bokaro Steel Plant decades ago -- have long demanded jobs and compensation. Many of the agitating youth have undergone apprentice training at the plant and are now demanding permanent employment.

On Thursday, a large group of displaced youth and their families staged a protest at the plant's main gate, blocking entry and preventing staff and officers from entering the premises.

In anticipation of unrest, Bokaro Steel management had set up barricades. Around 5 p.m., when protestors breached the barricades and attempted to enter Ispat Bhawan, the plant’s headquarters, CISF personnel deployed at the site resorted to a lathicharge.

Four protesters were injured in the police action, and one of them -- 32-year-old Prem Mahato of Shibutand village under Harla police station -- died later that night during treatment.

News of Mahato’s death further inflamed tempers. Congress MLA Shwettaa Singh rushed to the spot and held the Bokaro Steel management responsible. “Their land was taken away, and now they are being lathicharged for asking for jobs. This brutality will not be tolerated,” she said.

Dumri MLA Jairam Mahato also visited late on Thursday night and demanded immediate action from the state government, SAIL management, and Bokaro district administration. “Those responsible must be arrested at once,” he said.

Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav said an FIR has been registered against Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL) and CISF. “The administration will take appropriate action,” she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.