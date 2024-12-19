Body of missing driver recovered after car fell into sea at Chennai harbour

Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) The body of Mohammed Shahi, 33, who went missing on Tuesday night after the car he was driving plunged into the sea at Chennai Harbour, has been recovered.

Reports said his body was found about 100 metres from the site of the accident.

Shahi was working as a temporary chauffeur for a Coast Guard officer at the Chennai Port when he was tragically killed while reversing a Tavera vehicle at Jawahar Dock-5 on Tuesday night (December 17).

The car, carrying Coast Guard Officer Jagendra Kanda, suddenly lost control and fell into the sea.

Kanda managed to break the windshield, escape through the car window, and swim to safety, but he fainted soon after reaching the shore. He was sent to a hospital for treatment.

Tragically, Shahi remained trapped inside the vehicle as it sank to a depth of 85 feet. A rescue operation was launched immediately, involving over 30 Coast Guard personnel, 20 firefighters, scuba divers, and port police.

Although the rescue team recovered the submerged vehicle, they could not locate Shahi on Tuesday night due to poor visibility and challenging conditions. The search resumed on Wednesday but continued without success until Thursday morning when Coast Guard and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue officials finally recovered Shahi’s body. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

On Wednesday, Shahi’s family arrived at the harbour and staged a protest demanding immediate action to locate him. Police officials spoke to the family to pacify them as search efforts continued.

Police said that Shahi’s body would be handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Family members and social workers have urged Chennai Port Trust authorities to provide compensation to the deceased’s family.

The Harbour Police have registered a case, and a probe is underway. Police are also investigating whether the car's tire burst, causing Shahi to lose control of the vehicle.

Coast Guard officers have been deployed at Chennai Port for security measures.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.