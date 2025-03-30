Body ‘almost’ back to normal, mind at about 85 pc: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Zerodha Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Sunday shared his health update after he suffered a mild stroke last year.

He said that 14 months after the stroke, his body is "almost" back to normal and his mind is still healing.

“So, yeah, fourteen months after the stroke, my body is almost back to normal, and my mind is at about 85 per cent,” he posted on X social media platform.

“My writing hasn’t improved at all. Maybe because I don’t practice enough. My speech is, well… about 85 per cent,” Nithin Kamath added.

On February 26 last year, he took to Instagram to announce about suffering from a stroke.

"Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out — any of these could be possible reasons," he wrote.

“I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery,” the Zerodha Co-founder added.

He wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected like this.

“The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit,” said Kamath, posting an image of him in the hospital.

“Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count,” he added.

Several startup leaders wished him speedy recovery after they got to know from his X post that he suffered a mild stroke.

In April, Nithin Kamath made his first public appearance. In a post on X then, the entrepreneur shared a picture of him present at the ‘Zero1’ fest where he discussed health and wealth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.