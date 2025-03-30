Nupur Sanon's idea of fashion is all about 'comfort'

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Singer and actress Nupur Sanon graced the Lakmē Fashion Week for Magnum.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Nupur talked about her idea of fashion. She shared, "My idea of fashion is something that makes you look chic but is also something extremely comfortable and that's the fashion I am also trying to inculcate through my own brand (Label-Nobo) wherein every woman is spoiled for choices- you have everything under one roof."

When asked, "What should be the limit of self-expression when it comes to our words or fashion", Nupur revealed to IANS, "I don't think there should be any limit, till the time you are not harming someone, that's it. I think every decent human knows the boundary, that's it- otherwise, you need to be free and you need to let your thoughts go out."

Nupur attended the LFW for Magnum in custom-made attire from her own brand, Label-Nobo. The diva garnered a lot of eyeballs in a brown satin dress with a knotted front and fluffy sleeves.

She accessorized the look with small golden hoop earrings and strappy golden heels, accompanied by brown-toned makeup. As for hair, she tied her long tresses in a messy ponytail.

A couple of weeks back, Nupur used social media to wish singer Stebin Ben on his birthday. Her Insta post included some goofy moments from the birthday celebration.

One of the pictures featured Nupur and Stebin enjoying a peaceful moment on a balcony, while another captured Stebin cutting his birthday cake.

Nupur's post further included a couple of videos. In one of these, she was seen dancing while Stebin recorded the moment. Another clip had Stebin putting on his sunglasses in style while Nupur recorded the two.

Calling Stebin as her "favourite boy", Nupur wrote in the caption, "Cause it’s my favourite boy’s birthday! Swipe for two goofs @stebinben".

While Nupur and Stebin are rumored to be in a relationship, neither of them has commented on the matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.