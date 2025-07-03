With the blessings of Maa Sita, I get to experience her journey, says actress Sai Pallavi

Chennai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Sai Pallavi, who plays the role of Sita in director Nitish Tiwari's eagerly awaited magnum opus 'Ramayana', on Thursday shared the introduction video put out by the makers of the film, saying that with the blessings of Maa Sita, she would get to experience Sita's journey along with pioneers picked by the divine to recreate the epic!

Taking to her X timeline to share the link to the first glimpse of the upcoming epic ‘Ramayana’, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash along with her, she said, "With the blessings of Maa Sita, I get to experience her journey along with pioneers picked by the divine to recreate the Epic! With a cast and crew like this, I pray that you all experience the wonder that we’re working towards achieving! Here’s the announcement video. #Ramayana #Sita"

The first look promises a magnum opus of epic proportions. The run-time of the asset is heavily dominated by CGI, done extremely tastefully by Prime Focus and Academy Award-winning DNEG, the latter scoring the Oscar for Best VFX for ‘Dune’.

The film features a galaxy of stars with Ranbir in the role of Lord Ram, and Yash essaying Lankesh, Raavan, and actress Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey essays Laxman.

It gets bigger as for the first time in history, two music titans, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, both boasting Academy Awards, are joining forces for the film.

The launch of the asset spanned the globe — with fan screenings across nine Indian cities and a spectacular billboard takeover at Times Square, New York.

The story is set 5,000 years ago and is revered by 2.5 billion people around the world. Helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash, Ramayana brings together a formidable army of Oscar-winning technicians, Hollywood’s finest creators, and India’s biggest names in acting and storytelling — reimagining one of civilization’s most powerful epics as a cutting-edge cinematic universe, rooted in Indian culture and created for the world.

‘Ramayana’ will be a two-part live-action cinematic universe being reimagined on the scale of the biggest tentpoles produced to date. The film unites some of Hollywood and India’s celebrated talent in a partnership like never seen before.

The film also features Hollywood’s top stunt directors with Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa), choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons. The visual grandeur of ancient India is being reimagined by renowned production designers Ravi Bansal (Dune 2, Aladdin, etc) and Ramsey Avery (Captain America, Tomorrowland).

‘Ramayana’ is being filmed for IMAX and will be released worldwide with Part 1 releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

