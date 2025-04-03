Blessings of Maa Durga bring new energy, resolve in devotees' lives, says PM Modi

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his wishes on the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri, praying for strength and new resolve in the lives of devotees.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "The blessings of Maa Durga bring new energy and new resolve in the lives of devotees. This Devi Bhajan by Anuradha Paudwal will fill you with devotion."

The Prime Minister also shared the devotional song Durga Amritwani with his followers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to X to offer prayers to Goddess Katyayani, the sixth form of Maa Durga. Posting a Sanskrit shloka, he wrote, "Adishakti, the sixth form of Maa Durga, Mahishasurmardini, Maa Katyayani is the destroyer of fear, disease, and sorrow."

"By the grace of Adishakti Maa Katyayani, the world should be well, and everyone's life should be healthy, full of happiness and prosperity -- this is my prayer. Jai Maa Katyayani!" he added.

Goddess Katyayani, a fierce aspect of Mahadevi, is revered as the slayer of the demon Mahishasura. She is the sixth among the Navadurgas, the nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri.

According to the Amarakosha, the Sanskrit lexicon, Katyayani is the second name of Goddess Adi Parashakti. She is depicted with three eyes and four hands, holding a sword and a lotus in her left hand while her right hands are in 'varada mudra' (granting boons) and 'abhaya mudra' (offering protection). She rides a lion, with a crescent moon adorning her forehead.

Navratri, meaning 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. The festival is celebrated with devotion across India, with devotees visiting temples, offering prayers, and seeking blessings for protection and well-being.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.