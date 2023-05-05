'Blatant lie': Shinde's son shoots down report of CM meeting Thackeray kin

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Friday rubbished certain reports claiming that his father and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a secret meeting with the family members of Shiv Sena-UBT President Uddhav Thackeray.

The news, flashed by a private local TV channel here, claiming CM Shinde had met Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray and her son, created a political sensation.

"This is a LIE. No secret meet. Shinde and Rashmi Thackerayji never met as shown on (TV)," said Shrikant Shinde.

He termed the news as "desperation, false news and nothing else" and said he will ask the Mumbai Police to conduct a probe in the matter.

"We will complain to Twitter and Police - several accounts are spreading deliberate fake news and lies today. This needs to stop," he said.

Shinde called upon the Mumbai Police to take cognisance of rampant spread of misleading news and deliberate lies, several accounts circulating baseless propaganda about secret meets which are patently false.

"Please investigate the sources of these false news reports for appropriate action. Irresponsible journalism," he said.

After the news was telecast by the private TV channel, it sparked off furious political speculation on the motives, the agenda, and whether it spelt the start of a new political chapter in the state, etc.

