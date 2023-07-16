'Blaming others won't solve your problems': Assam CM's jibe at Kejriwal on Delhi flood

Guwahati, July 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a jibe at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over the flood situation in the national capital.

He said that the AAP government in Delhi, instead of blaming other states for the flood-like conditions in the national capital, put more effort into finding a solution.

Sarma said Assam also experiences flooding due to the water coming from China and Bhutan but his administration has "set a scientific response" rather than blaming the governments of those countries.

"I have seen a number of claims that the water is coming from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Water does not know any geography," Sarma told reporters, adding: "We too receive water from Arunachal Pradesh, China, and Bhutan. Still, we do not attack them because we believe that this is a natural event and we have to develop a scientific answer for it."

The Chief Minister wrote on Twitter: "Every year, we receive water from Bhutan, Arunachal, and even from China. We experience pain and misery beyond human imagination, yet we do not blame others. Because we know that nature does not recognise geography."

In an apparent suggestion to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sarma said: "Blaming other state governments is not going to fix the problem; it is your problem and you have to resolve it by yourself."

Sarma also poked fun at Kejriwal earlier on Sunday, reminding him of his previous invitation to Delhi and declaring his readiness to go to Kejriwal's home.

"I haven't received the invitation yet for six months now. If the invitation comes today, I am ready to visit his house," the Assam Chief Minister said in an apparent reference to the flooding near Kejriwal's house in Delhi's Civil Lines area due to the overflowing of the Yamuna river.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.