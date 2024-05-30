Blake Lively attends Taylor Swift's first Madrid Eras show with Haim sisters

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s closest friends cheered for her during the latest stop of her Eras tour.

Blake Lively and the Haim sisters were in the crowd at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to watch the pop superstar, 34, perform her first of two shows in Madrid, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Multiple concertgoers raved about seeing Swift's celebrity friends in attendance.

One user on X shared a video of Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim dancing next to Lively.

Other users shared photos of the Haim sisters and Lively in the audience.

As per ‘People’, Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, previously said he planned to attend Swift's concert in Madrid during an appearance on ‘Today’ with Hoda and Jenna earlier this month.

Reynolds, 47, said that Lively and their children have already been to "five or six" Eras Tour shows.

“They love it, they’re obsessed", he said on ‘Today’.

Lively and Reynolds are parents to James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth baby (whose name has not been revealed).

Apart from attending the 2024 Super Bowl together, where Swift cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Lively previously shouted her out in a sweet Instagram post in December 2023.

Next to photos of her, Swift, and Beyonce at the premiere of ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’, Lively wrote, "When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm, not the exception."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.