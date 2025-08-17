BJP's Rituraj Sinha calls INDIA bloc’s stir on SIR 'fake Voter Protection Yatra'

Patna, Aug 17 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary Rituraj Sinha has launched a sharp attack on the INDIA bloc’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, dismissing it as a “Fake Voter Protection Yatra”.

Sinha alleged that the yatra was not about protecting democratic rights but a well-planned conspiracy to safeguard duplicate voter cards, the names of deceased persons, and votes of illegal infiltrators.

He questioned Rahul Gandhi directly, asking: “Does Rahul Gandhi stand with those seven lakh fake voters identified by the Election Commission? Or does he justify voting in the name of 22 lakh dead people?”

Claiming the campaign was designed to defend illegal residents in Bihar, Sinha said such infiltrators not only distort the vote bank but also pose a threat to the state’s social fabric and security.

“Does Rahul Gandhi want to save the votes of infiltrators or protect the borders of the country?” he asked.

The BJP leader described the yatra as an attempt to pollute democracy with fraud and illegal elements, calling it unconstitutional and against the electoral system and population balance.

He asserted that the BJP would not allow any anti-national agenda to succeed, expressing confidence that voters in Bihar will give a befitting reply in the upcoming elections.

“The real strength of democracy is honest and eligible voters, not illegal infiltrators with fake identities,” Sinha said.

The India bloc will launch its Voter Adhikar Yatra on Sunday from Sasaram to protest alleged irregularities in Bihar’s voter list revision.

The 1,300 km-long journey will be led jointly by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav.

Senior leaders, including Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, will also join the yatra.

Over the 16-day campaign, Rahul Gandhi will engage with people both on foot and by vehicle, depending on the density of the population.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.