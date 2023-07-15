BJP's Rajasthan in-charge to meet family of Dalit woman found dead in well

Jaipur, July 15 (IANS) BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh will, on Saturday, meet the family of a 20-year-old Dalit woman whose body was found from a well at a village in Karauli district of the state.

The party has been pressuring the Ashok Gehlot government for immediate arrest of the accused.

A three-member women's delegation of BJP also met the DGP, Umesh Mishra in Jaipur this morning.

The delegation included Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Bharatpur MP Ranjeeta Koli, and former Chairperson, Rajasthan Women's Commission, Suman Sharma.

It demanded quick and strict action from DGP in this matter. Prior to this, under the leadership of MP Diya Kumari, the Women's Delegation visited the victim’s family in Hindaun.

Bharatpur MP, Ranjeeta Koli, and former Chairperson, Rajasthan Women's Commission, Suman Sharma, were also present during this visit.

MP Diya Kumari assured justice to the victim’s family.

The delegation has demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits, suspension of the ASI and Head Constable of Balaghat Police Station involved in the case, providing employment to a member of the victim's family, and compensation of Rs 50 lakhs.

They, along with others, also staged a protest outside the SDM's office.

Meanwhile, to ensure action against the accused and justice for the victim's family, Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena has been staging an indefinite ‘dharna’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.