Recently, K-Pop girl group, BLACKPINK’s song ‘As If It’s Your Last’ achieves a new milestone on YouTube.

Today at approximately 2:00 pm KST, BLACKPINK’s song’s music video, ‘As If It’s Your Last’, reaches new heights with over 1.3 billion views. In the meantime the MV makes its way towards the viewers hearts and surpasses 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

This makes it their fourth music video to achieve such a milestone after their songs; “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” and “BOOMBAYAH.”

Apart from their official music videos, the song, ‘As If It’s Your Last’ is the group’s fifth overall group video that has reached the milestone. Additionally, last year BLACKPINK’s dance performance video of ‘How You Like That’ had surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

The official music video of BLACKPINK’s song ‘As If It’s Your Last’ was uploaded on June 22, 2017. This indicates that the song took over 6 years to hit the mark of 1.3 billion views.

