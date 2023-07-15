Recently, a 2020 drama Tale of Nine Tailed surfaced online for a dialogue from its last episode. The drama showcases a love story between a Gumiho (nine-tailed fox) and a normal girl and the challenges they had to face together. The video of the confession in the last episode has surfaced online with the comment stating that it sounds similar to a particular BTS song.

The particular scene from the drama has resurfaced which shows Lee Yeon finally marrying the love of his life, Nam Ji Ah. As the two exchange their heartfelt confessions, Ji Ah is happy that Lee Yeon has finally turned into a human being.

The last episode of the drama includes a scene of the wedding of the main cast where a confession is made by Lee Yeon (played by Lee Dong-wook) who expresses his love for the girl. The confession is now a hot topic among the fans as they find the dialogue similar to a BTS song.

The dialogue in the drama where Lee Yeon says, “A human being, that’s quite an interesting word. If you grind down the corners of the ending consonant a little and make it round, it becomes ‘love…About being a human, I’m not confident about that, but I’m confident about loving you.”

The dialogue seemed to be quite familiar to the ARMYs, who found it to have taken inspiration from BTS RM’s lyrics of the song ‘Trivia: Love’ from 2018. This song is said to have one of the best lyrics from BTS RM’s works. The song’s chorus states, “I’m just a human, human, human/You erode all my edges/ And turn me into love, love, love.”

eh, i watch the drama when it first come out, how come i only realized this now 😂😂 — ⁷| check out 📌 (@ayoonied) July 12, 2023

Oh when i saw i was like pic.twitter.com/2TuVXWnl7N — minie⁷ (semi ia) (@tokyosoul7) July 12, 2023

While ARMYs do find that the concept of the dialogue and RM’s lyrics have a resemblance. The ARMYs were very excited with the discovery and the fans who learnt this couldn’t help but check it out for themselves. While the others watched the video some pointed out how they could or couldn’t find the reference.

