BJP's politics has murdered India in Manipur: Rahul on no-confidence motion

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) During the ongoing discussion over the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the BJP's politics has "murdered India in Manipur" while sharing the ordeal of the two women he met during his visit to the northeastern state.



"BJP's politics has murdered our country in Manipur. They have killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur,” said Gandhi, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited the state till date.

Speaking in favour of the no-confidence motion, he launched a scathing attack on the BJP. "You are not saviours of Bharat Mata (mother India). You are killers of Bharat Mata (mother India)."

He said while referring to his interaction with two women in Manipur in the relief camps during his visit.

The Congress leader said that a few days ago he went to Manipur, while our Prime Minister has not gone, because for him Manipur is not India.

“I used the Manipur word, but today’s truth is that Manipur is no more as it has been divided into two and you have broken it. I visited relief camps in Manipur and spoke to women there,” he said, with disruption from the Treasury Bench members.

He continued speaking and said, “I went to Manipur and spoke to women, children there, which our Prime Minister has not done so far. I spoke to a woman and asked what happened to you, she said I had only one child and in front of my eyes he was killed after being shot. For the whole night, I slept with the dead body of my son. And then I feared and then I left my phone and the entire thing.”

“I asked her, you must have carried something. She replied, "only the clothes which I am wearing and a photograph which is with me are mine,” he said.

Sharing another example of his interaction, Rahul Gandhi said, “In another relief camp, I spoke to a woman and asked her what happened to you, and she in a fraction of second was shivering as she imagined the pain and fell unconscious.”

