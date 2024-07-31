BJP's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign begins on August 11

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lined up a series of events, including the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, from August 11 to August 15 on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, BJP leaders and workers will take out marches across the country from August 11 to August 14.

The party will observe ‘Vibhajan Vivishika Diwas' on August 14 to remember the horrors of Partition. Earlier in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that August 14 would be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Similarly, BJP will leaders and workers will take part in the campaign and ensure that the Tricolour is hoisted at homes, offices and shops of the people from August 13 to August 15.

In his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called upon all Indians to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' to celebrate Independence Day.

The PM highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media.

Encouraging participation, he urged citizens to upload selfies with the Tricolour on 'harghartiranga.com'.

The Prime Minister also invited people to send their suggestions for the upcoming Independence Day address via the MyGov or NaMo App.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence, on Independence Day on August 15, will undertake a massive tree plantation drive across the country under which 15 lakh saplings will be planted as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

