BJP's fact-finding panel submits report to Nadda on 'violence' in West Bengal

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The four-member fact finding committee of BJP MPs constituted to probe into the violence in the recently-concluded Panchayat elections in West Bengal, submitted its report to party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday.

The development comes in the wake of the committee headed by former Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad's visit to the state.

Prasad, along with the members of the panel, met the BJP chief here, and handed over the report to him.

The committee was constituted by Nadda on July 10.

Last week, a five-member fact finding committee of the women MPs of BJP had submitted its report to the BJP chief on the violence and alleged atrocities against women during the Panchayat polls.

"This report exposes the utter state of lawlessness in West Bengal and the state government's insensitivity towards political adversaries. JP will never tolerate this 'oppression' of the people," Nadda had said.

