BJP's fact-finding panel submits report to Nadda on 'violence' in WB; recommends CBI, NIA probe (Lead)

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The fact-finding team of BJP MPs, which probed the incidents of violence in the Panchayat elections in West Bengal, submitted its report to party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday, recommending investigation of all the cases registered, by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"Today, we have submitted our report to party president. We noticed a sickening symbol of shameful democracy in West Bengal during the Panchayat elections. Entire machinery was engaged to make Mamata (Banerjee) win," said senior BJP leader and convenor of the fact-finding committee, Ravi Shankar Prasad at a presser here, referring to the report submitted to Nadda in the wake of their visit to several parts of the state.

He said, "Despite of several orders by the High Court , the way the violence took place during the polls is very much shameful and unfortunate."

Referring to the incidents of violence, atrocities against women and killing of people, Prasad said, "What is this ? This is condemnable. Mamata ji, we are constraint to observe that you have not only ruined, but also suppressed the creative soul of Bengal."

If the elections were conducted in a "fair" way, then BJP would swept the polls, he claimed.

"The fact-finding team in its recommendations has demanded that because of the complicit, biased nature of the Bengal police and administration, it is only appropriate that all the cases should be investigated by the CBI. All

the cases of bomb explosion should be investigated by the NIA," Prasad said.

The senior BJP also took a swipe at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and questioned her silence on atrocities against women in West Bengal.

"Why is she silent? This is hypocrisy," Prasad asked Vadra.

Earlier in the day, Prasad along with members of the fact-finding committee, met Nadda and handed over the report to him.

Meanwhile, the BJP chief in a tweet wrote, "Received the report by the BJP fact-finding team, constituted to inquire about the incidents of violence during the Panchayat Election in West Bengal."

"The state government's arrogance and utter disrespect for democratic processes are dismaying. The BJP will continue to fight for the people's voice in West Bengal in a democratic way," Nadda added.

