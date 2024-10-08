BJP will form govt by crossing 50 mark in Haryana: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday expressed confidence over the party forming the government with a full majority in Haryana for a historic third term and said that the BJP will definitely touch the 50 mark without any support.

Talking to IANS, Shahnawaz Hussain said, "The BJP is going to form the government and to get the highest number of seats in its history in Haryana. Once again, people have shown their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the BJP."

Hussain mocked Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and said, "I knew the results would be in our favour when Gandhi started campaigning in Haryana. After his visit, we were confident that the Congress was going to be wiped out from the state."

He further asserted that the BJP was winning in the state and was going to get the highest number of seats in Haryana in its history.

"The BJP is going to form the government with a clear majority without any support. We want to thank the BJP workers of Haryana for their excellent performance. We also want to thank the people of the state for choosing us," he added.

Hussain slammed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for raising questions on the poll results and said, "The Congress party is already looking for excuses. He is questioning constitutional institutions. They should see that the public is not with them. They are raising questions about the Election Commission as well and tomorrow you will raise questions on the Electronic Voting Machines as well."

It's D-Day, and the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly Elections is currently underway. The BJP and Congress have been locked in a seesaw battle since the counting began, and it appears that the BJP is on track for a hat trick, leading in 49 seats in Haryana. Meanwhile, the Congress, is ahead in 34 seats.

