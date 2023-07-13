BJP will belittle and humiliate Ajit Pawar, claims MVA

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) In a sharp critique, Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies on Thursday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will soon ‘belittle’ the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as the imbroglio over portfolios allocation continued.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase and Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut taunted Ajit Pawar for his trips to New Delhi to notch attendance in the ‘BJP darbar’, akin to the Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

For everything, forming the ministry, cabinet expansion, allocating portfolios, sanctioning funds or other things, Tapase and Raut said that Shinde had to rush to New Delhi and now Ajit Pawar has started doing the same.

“It’s a surprise that a senior and respected leader like Ajit Pawar had to go to New Delhi to meet the BJP top brass to resolve the deadlock over the portfolios… Earlier, people used to queue up outside his office to get their work done,” remarked Tapase.

“Shinde, and now even Ajit Pawar used to complain that their leaders (ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray or NCP President Sharad Pawar) did not meet them or give them appointments… Now, how has the situation changed…? They have to go to New Delhi for every small permission as the BJP high command is there. But...some people like to be slaves,” observed Raut.

Both leaders said over 10 days have passed since the NCP breakaway group joined the Sena-BJP government but its ministers has not been given the departments, which is “an insult” to the heavyweights.

Raut and Tapase feel the BJP’s reluctance to give the Finance department to Ajit Pawar is “an attempt to belittle his importance” and humiliate such stalwarts.

“Those who have gone with Ajit Pawar are powerful leaders, a former Deputy CM, a former Speaker, etc. and they are entitled to major portfolios. In contrast, the Shinde people are light-weights who will be satisfied with small departments,” said Raut.

Tapase claimed that the Shinde camp is rattled by Ajit Pawar’s entry into the government and don’t want important charges to be given to them. “Its ironic that the same Shinde, who once accused Ajit Pawar of not allocating resources to the erstwhile Shiv Sena MLAs, may have to do a repeat now that the BJP has brought him into the government… Now, the Shinde cannot complain,” Tapase said in a swipe.

Raut said that Ajit Pawar may have been given a ‘commitment’ of several crucial ministries by the BJP, but now there is resistance, so it would be worthwhile to watch out whether the promises are kept or not.

The Sena-UBT leader also warned that any cabinet expansion now could backfire as there is deep anger among the Sena-BJP MLAs who were eager to be inducted into the government for the past one year, but their hopes are dashed now.

