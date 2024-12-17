BJP urges TN govt to stop Kerala from garbage dumping in border districts

Chennai, Dec 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President, K. Annamalai has urged the Stalin government to take immediate measures to stop garbage dumping in Tamil Nadu’s border districts by neighbouring Kerala.

In a post on social media platform X, Annamalai said, “Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is ceding Tamil Nadu’s rights, including Cauvery water, to states ruled by his coalition parties, has allowed the border districts of Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli to be turned into a garbage dump by the Communist government of Kerala.”

He further alleged, “While the DMK government is in alliance with the Communist government of Kerala, our southern districts have been turned into dumping grounds for the biomedical, plastic, and meat waste from Kerala.”

Annamalai claimed that border check posts, meant to stop this illegal waste transportation, have instead become mere collection centres.

He accused the DMK government of turning a blind eye to the illegal smuggling of minerals from Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts into Kerala, while simultaneously permitting Tamil Nadu to be used as a dumping site.

The BJP alleged that despite repeated complaints to authorities and the Chief Minister’s Special Cell, no action has been taken.

He alleged that the dumping continues with the full knowledge of the DMK government.

Annamalai issued a warning that if similar incidents persist, the BJP will mobilise public support in the first week of January 2025, load the biomedical waste and garbage into trucks, and dump it back in Kerala.

“I myself will travel in the first truck,” he added.

Large volumes of biomedical, food, and plastic waste, allegedly from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and a Private Hospital, have been found dumped across multiple villages, including Kodaganallur and Palavoor.

The waste includes hazardous biomedical materials such as used syringes, PPE kits, and other discarded items dumped on patta lands and in waterbodies, raising significant health and environmental concerns.

In addition, medical records containing sensitive personal information of cancer patients treated at RCC were allegedly discovered among the waste and included patient names, addresses, treatment details, diagnoses, and dietary plans.

Some documents appeared to be recent, with dates as recent as November 2024. This not only highlights improper waste disposal practices but also raises alarms about a serious data breach.

