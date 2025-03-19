BJP urges action on issues faced by forest dwellers in Karnataka amid Maoism concerns

Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Supporting Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu’s plea for relief to Adivasis and forest dwellers in Karnataka, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka urged the state government to address their grievances to prevent potential unrest.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Ashoka said, “There are concerns that people may turn to Maoism if their issues are not addressed. While we strongly oppose Maoism, neglecting these problems could worsen the situation. During my tenure as Revenue Minister, I visited MLA Anil’s constituency and felt the need to provide land to the residents.”

Ashoka emphasized that despite his directives to forest officials during his tenure, no action was taken to resolve the locals' plight. Recalling his two-day visit to Chikkamadu’s constituency, he described the hardships faced by residents, including the challenges posed by human-wildlife conflict.

“Local residents are abandoning their homes due to harassment by Forest Department officials. Farmers who gave up thousands of acres for dam construction were told to live nearby, but are now being asked to vacate due to a Supreme Court order. This has led to daily unrest,” he added.

During the budget debate, Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu from HD Kote constituency in Mysuru district highlighted the long-standing issues faced by displaced communities. He noted that 48 villages in HD Kote taluk were submerged to construct the Kabini Dam, and despite relocation, essential infrastructure remains absent.

“In my constituency, 13 people have lost their lives in tiger and elephant attacks. I urge the government to install barricades along the forest fringes,” Chikkamadu said. He also called for a special relief package for those rescued from bonded labour who have yet to receive promised amenities.

Chikkamadu stressed the need for prioritizing backward taluks for funding, highlighting that 210 farmers displaced by the dam's construction have not received compensation. He demanded a special package for Chamarajanagar and HD Kote taluks and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take prompt action.

Citing the 2012 High Court order, Chikkamadu pointed out that the rehabilitation of 5,345 Adivasi families remains unimplemented. He called for Rs 15 lakh to be allocated for self-employment programs for young Adivasi men and women.

He also emphasized the need for qualified teachers in residential schools up to the 12th standard, noting that none of the 11 such schools in his constituency have B.Ed qualified staff.

“Around 15,000 youths from the Adivasi community are working as hotel suppliers across the state, reflecting the urgent need for better support and opportunities,” Chikkamadu concluded.

