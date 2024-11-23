BJP in Tripura doubles its membership: Party leader

Agartala, Nov 23 (IANS) The BJP in Tripura almost doubled its membership in the just concluded drive, compared to 2019, and registered 11.91 lakh members, a party leader said here on Saturday.

BJP leader Bhagaban Chandra Das, who is Tripura state in-charge for the membership drive, said that out of the total of over 11.91 lakh BJP members, 9.41 lakh people have enrolled their names online while 2.50 lakh have registered on offline mode.

He said that in the previous membership drive in 2019, 6.50 people in Tripura registered their membership.

"Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pro-people schemes, projects and welfare measures, people from all walks of life spontaneously enrolled for it," Das, a former minister, told the media.

He said tribals, Scheduled Caste people, women, farmers, youths, workers, and service holders in large numbers became the party's members.

Das, currently BJP MLA, said that after the enrollment of members, the election to 3,349 party booths across Tripura has been started. After completion of booth level organisational election, elections to all 60 'Mandals' would be held and then district-level election and finally state-level election would be held, he said.

Former Lok Sabha member and BJP's Tripura in-charge Rajdeep Roy earlier said that the BJP on September 3 launched a membership enrollment drive in Tripura, setting a target to enroll 12 lakh members in the state.

The total enrollment comprises fresh and renewal members.

Roy, who is also the BJP's Assam unit Vice-President, observed that the enrollment in such a big number is an excellent achievement of the party organisations in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha and state party President Rajib Bhattacharjee.

He said that Tripura's name would be equated with big states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Assam with regard to achieving membership targets set by the party's central leadership.

After the conclusion of the membership drive, active members would be selected for participation in organisational elections, Roy stated.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier said the spontaneous response from people during the membership drive would further strengthen the foundation of the BJP in the state.

Saha, former state BJP President, while participating in the membership drive in the Bardowali Mandal here, people's spontaneous response to becoming a member of the party shows how much they love the party.

