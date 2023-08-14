BJP to take out silent march to recount Partition horrors

Lucknow, Aug 14 (IANS) The BJP will take out a silent procession ‘Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’ in Uttar Pradesh on Monday to remember all those who lost their lives during Partition.

The party will organise seminars and exhibitions on the Partition to let the new generation know about the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Subhash Yaduvansh said.

The silent procession will be held in 98 organisational districts to “remember the struggle and sacrifice of lakhs of brothers and sisters who were displaced and lost their lives in the partition of the country”. Yaduvansh said.

He said the aim of the party is that the new generation should “read, understand the tragedy of the Partition and participate in the resolution of unity and integrity of the nation”.

