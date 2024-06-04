BJP surges in MP; Nakul Nath, Digvijaya Singh trailing

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Congress leader Kamal Nath's son and MP Nakul Nath is trailing in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, as per the latest trends of the counting of votes.

BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu was leading over Mukul Nath by over 29,000 votes.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was trailing in Rajgarh, where MP Rodmal Nagar was leading by more than 43,921 votes.

Other prominent BJP faces who are leading are Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla), Shankar Lalwani (Indore), Shivmangal Singh Tomar (Morena), Sandhya Rai (Bhind), Lata Wankhede (Sagar), Virendra Kumar (Tikamgarh), and Alok Sharma (Bhopal).

On his son trailing in the counting, Kamal Nath said he respects the voters' verdict, and said "Ab jo hai so hai... we will analyse the result whenever it is out".

Several Exit Polls had also predicted the BJP making a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh.

The elections in the state were held in four phases and 66.87 voter turnout was recorded.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 28 of the 29 seats in the state, except Chhindwara, represented by Kamal Nath nine times.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.