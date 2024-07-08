BJP stands for Babu, Jagan, Pawan in Andhra, says Revanth Reddy

Amaravati, July 8 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday that Andhra Pradesh has no opposition as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jan Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and opposition YSR Congress leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are all on the side of the BJP.

He said state Congress president Y. S. Sharmila is the only opposition who will fight on behalf of the people.

Addressing a meeting organised by Sharmila in Mangalagiri to pay tributes to her father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) on his 75th birth anniversary, he said: "The BJP is in power in Andhra Pradesh. BJP means Babu, Jagan and Pawan. There is no opposition in Andhra Pradesh. Babu, Jagan and Pawan are all supporters of PM Modi."

He predicted that Congress will come to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2029 and Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister of the country.

"Those who take forward YSR’s aspirations are only the true heirs. Those who are doing politics in the name of YSR are not his successors,” he said in an apparent attack on YSR’s son and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Revanth Reddy said though 15 years have passed since the passing away of YSR, people remember the great leader.

The departed Congress leader left an indelible mark and he will remain in the hearts of the poor forever, he said.

"YSR ‘s absence is visible in Telugu states. The Congress leader maintained a huge fan following in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," he said.

Revanth Reddy revealed that when he was a member of the Legislative Council (in undivided Andhra Pradesh), he used to be well prepared to speak to draw the attention of then CM YSR.

"YSR also encouraged me by answering my questions in the House. He strongly believed that the leadership would be strengthened only when the newcomers were encouraged. Leaders should learn from YSR how to respect the opposition leaders," he said.

The Chief Minister said YSR was known for standing by his word and never going back on it.

"People will support the struggle by the leaders at the right time. Today, Sharmila is playing the role which YSR played in 1999," he said.

Stating that he came to the meeting along with Cabinet colleagues to extend full support to Sharmila, he said: "Some people are talking about a by-election to the Kadapa Parliamentary seat. I am ready to campaign for Sharmila if there is a by-election."

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and P. Srinivas Reddy also addressed the meeting.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.