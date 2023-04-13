BJP slams Odisha govt over Vedanta university land dispute

Bhubaneswar, April 13 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday slammed Odisha government for its move to hand over 15,000 acres land of private and agricultural landowners in Puri district to Vedanta Foundation to set up a university.

Patra held a press conference here a day after the Supreme Court's order against Odisha government's move to provide land to Anil Agarwal Foundation in Puri.

The BJP leader said the Odisha government had signed an MoU with Anil Agarwal Foundation in 2006 to provide around 15,000 acres contiguous land in Puri district to establish a university.

Many affected people have challenged it and in 2010, the then Lokpal had termed it illegal. Later, the Orissa High Court had also pronounced it as illegal, Patra said.

Through a special leave petition, the Odisha government and the Foundation had moved the Supreme Court, which pronounced its judgment on Wednesday, he said.

The SC has criticised the Odisha government, which has tried to grab the land of thousands of farmers and poor people in Puri, Patra said.

The court, in its order said, the most important aspect, which is required to be considered is the non-application of mind by the state government on environmental aspects and passing of two rivers from the acquired lands in question.

"It is not in dispute that from the lands in question two rivers namely 'Nuanai' and 'Nala' are flowing, which as such were acquired by the state government. The control of the rivers would be with the said private company, which would violate the Doctrine of Public Trust," Patra reads out the court order.

The government has moved to hand over two rivers to the company. If the rivers are given to a private company, the residents will be affected, he said.

Though there is a Wildlife Sanctuary, which is just adjacent across the road to the proposed university and the lands acquired, the state government has not considered it, the BJP spokesperson pointed out.

"The state government was only concerned about the private company and how to give benefit to the company, not the public and farmers, who are affected by the project," he stated.

The apex court has also asked the beneficiary company - Anil Agarwal Foundation, to deposit Rs 5 lakh.

Reacting on this, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said, "Present Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal was the revenue minister when land was allotted to Vedanta. Senior BJP leader Samir Dey was the education minister during the time. Both the leaders had supported the move of the government in the Assembly at that time."

From the statement of Sambit Patra, it is clear that there is in-deference between BJP leaders in Odisha, he added.

